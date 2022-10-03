Wellingborough Town Cricket Club bowled over by donation from housing developer

Players and volunteers at a Wellingborough cricket club have been bowled over by a new three-year sponsorship deal.

Wellingborough Town Cricket Club has been helped by the developers behind Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park.

The club’s youth team has been gifted a three-year sponsorship package with developers pitching in funds of £3,000 towards the purchase of new kits.

Clive Farrar, chairman of Wellingborough Town Cricket Club, said: “It’s amazing to have Glenvale Park on board as a long-term sponsor for the club, helping to maintain cricket facilities for all ages at the club as well as the team’s kit.

“Our season is almost over for this year and the club has achieved success in many areas. The 3rd team won promotion and our youth teams also had success as league winners in the U13 age group, with the U11s and U13s also winning their cup competitions.

“We have a thriving youth section, which is the future of our club and are hopeful that Glenvale Park will bring new families to Wellingborough, in turn encouraging more young people to join our youth teams to provide the senior players of tomorrow.”

The club has a long-standing history within the town, having been part of Wellingborough’s sporting scene since 1912.

There are currently three senior teams in the Northamptonshire cricket league, along with junior and youth teams spanning ages six to 17, for both boys and girls.

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting local sport as Glenvale Park progresses and makes a positive impact in Wellingborough. What we do is about so much more than bringing new homes to Wellingborough, after all – we’re also passionate about ensuring that the local community benefits in a variety of ways from our presence in the town.

“It was great to see the new kits in person and I wish the team all the very best in training and at future matches.”

