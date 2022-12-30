Wellingborough councillor Tony Aslam has been recognised with a British Empire Medal for services to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While many of us were shielding, exercising caution, and following government-imposed guidelines, Cllr Aslam was on the frontlines assisting the community and making sure nobody was left to struggle during the unprecedented event that unfolded as the 2020s set in.

Speaking of his recognition the well-known Labour councillor, who has influence within the local Hindu, Romanian, Polish, Latvian and Muslim communities, said: “It’s absolutely wonderful and an honour to receive this prestigious award.”

Tony Aslam is a Wellingborough street watch co-ordinator

Being a community streetwatch coordinator and a volunteer for St John’s Ambulance he is in the best position to make a real positive change – an opportunity he hasn’t squandered in the four decades that he’s been doing voluntary work.

When many of us were staying away from people to stay safe in the Covid pandemic, volunteers from all around were working to make sure that the community, rather than just the individual, were in the best place to navigate the troubling times.

Cllr Aslam was one such person, supplying guidance and support to vulnerable people who needed food and medicines. He was a link between local authorities and people who were unable leave their homes, promoting safety and social distancing guidelines.

He added: “During the pandemic the elderly and vulnerable people need taking care of.”

Cllr Aslam, who sits on Wellingborough Town Council, is also involved in community projects to help people with their mental wellbeing.

His advocacy for mental health began after his time as a football referee. He said: “I’m a mental health champion for football referees. Those referees going for promotion suffer from anxiety and things like that. I relax them and guide them to the right path and which way to go.”

Alongside volunteers and professionals, he successfully assisted people in their recovery from mental and emotional distress, enduring mental health issues and family or relationship breakdowns.

When contacted by the Northants Telegraph about his inclusion on the New Year Honours list Cllr Aslam was returning home from his first shift as a vaccinator.

