Wellingborough Town Council wants residents' views on local tax levels

Wellingborough residents are being consulted by their town council over how their tax contribution should be spent and whether it should be increased.

The first ever corporate plan for Wellingborough Town Council is the first budget proposal as an elected town council for 2022/23.

A proposed budget of £274,180 for the next financial year could see a Wellingborough Band D property, that currently is taxed at £1,875.86 per year, rise by an extra £6.02.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellingborough Town Council have begun a consultation

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: "This is the first ever corporate plan for Wellingborough Town Council, covering the four years of the councillors' term and the first budget proposal as an elected town council for 2022/23.

"This plan sets out what we aim to achieve as a council, working with local communities and partner organisations over the next four years and beyond - from this will also follow the annual plan for the 2022/23 year.

"Wellingborough Town Council is committed to making the town a better place to live, work and relax. To help us, we would ask that you complete our simple questionnaire about the services we plan to offer.

"The answers that you give will be used to consider the final budget early next year. We are keen to hear your views and suggestions."

Wellingborough residents have been asked if they would be willing to pay extra for events and assets

Wellingborough Town Council consists of 23 councillors who were elected for four years on May 6, 2021, holding office until May 2025. Wellingborough Town Councillors receive no financial allowances for their term in office.

Working with other local authorities, the town council serves a community of approximately 46,000 residents.

The town council currently does not have any assets, land or services that they are required to provide by law. Councillors have created a list of aspirations that they are looking to provide for the community over their four-year term with the questionnaire finding out from residents whether these ideas meet with community needs and if there is support to fund the activities through council tax.

Residents are being asked by how much they wish to support community grants as well as which community assets they would like to see taken over locally from North Northamptonshire Council. Possibilities include the Swanspool Pavilion, Croyland Gardens, the town allotments, the market, town cemeteries and Broad Green the War Memorial - or have no assets at all.

Volunteers are also being sought for future town events delivered through council tax that could include ideas such as the Wellingborough beach, pancake race, Armed Forces Day, a soapbox derby, dog shows, a Wellingborough's got talent show and a bake off.

Other possible initiatives include additional flower displays in the town centre, extra benches and an ice rink at Christmas.

Responses from the questionnaire will be discussed by the town council in January 2022, and the results will be posted anonymously on the town council's website.

The deadline for completing the questionnaire is midnight on Sunday, December 12, 2021.