Wellingborough Town Council begins new competition to find the best Guy Fawkes
Remember, remember the 5th of November
Wellingborough Town Council has launched a competition for people to ‘make your own Guy’ ahead of next month’s bonfire and fireworks displays.
Participants have been encouraged from community groups, businesses, families, schools, local organisations and charities, and submissions must only be made using recycled products.
Guy Fawkes’ deeds have become infamous and fireworks have become customary in the UK on the anniversary of the failed plot to blow up Parliament. To commemorate it there will be a handful of events taking place around the Wellingborough area.
The collection of Guys will be displayed at Wellingborough Library and judging will be undertaken by a panel as well as members of the public from October 29, with the winner being announced on Thursday November 3.
Entrants must submit their details on the Wellingborough Town Council website and ensure that submissions are suitable for a family viewing, original work, and do not exceed 6ft in height. Prizes are said to be ‘explosive’.