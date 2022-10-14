Wellingborough Town Council has launched a competition for people to ‘make your own Guy’ ahead of next month’s bonfire and fireworks displays.

Participants have been encouraged from community groups, businesses, families, schools, local organisations and charities, and submissions must only be made using recycled products.

Guy Fawkes’ deeds have become infamous and fireworks have become customary in the UK on the anniversary of the failed plot to blow up Parliament. To commemorate it there will be a handful of events taking place around the Wellingborough area.

Rushden's annual fireworks display is taking place at Hall Park on Saturday, November 5

The collection of Guys will be displayed at Wellingborough Library and judging will be undertaken by a panel as well as members of the public from October 29, with the winner being announced on Thursday November 3.