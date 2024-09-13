Wellingborough town centre's beach attraction 'successful' as organisers say it led to increased activity in town centre

Every year, a portion of Wellingborough town centre is turned into a beach-esque attraction, and organisers say that 2024’s outing has led to an increase in footfall in the area.

A project headed up by Wellingborough Town Council, it hopes to provide a small snippet of beach atmosphere for local people to enjoy.

A spokesperson said: “The Wellingborough town centre beach, which brought a slice of seaside fun to the heart of the town, has officially concluded after a successful run throughout August.

"The pop-up beach attracted hundreds of visitors and became a vibrant hub for the community this summer.

Wellingborough's beach attraction, featuring art from Tresham College student Ethan Egan

“The beach not only provided a fun and festive atmosphere but also helped boost foot traffic to local businesses, benefiting the town’s economy. Local shops and eateries reported increased activity as visitors to the beach explored what the town had to offer.”

The beach opened earlier this summer, and was constructed by Green Wave Service, It offered a variety of activities, from sandcastle building to magic, bubble and puppet shows for children during the holidays, as well as providing a much-needed spot for relaxation and recreation for parents.

Artwork for the beach was created by Ethan Egan, a Tresham College student, who was helped by fellow students to create what the town council called a ‘visually captivating destination.’

Cllr Graham Lawman, Leader of Wellingborough Town Council, added: “We were really pleased to be able to bring ‘The Beach’ to the town again.

"Not only does it boost the town centre, adding some colour, but, also gives parents something free to do and gives those who can’t get away at least a taste of the seaside. I know everyone loves the experience of the heritage bus runs down to the splash park as well.

"My thanks to everyone who contributed to putting this on and running it each day.”