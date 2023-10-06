News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Wellingborough town centre fire closes part of one-way system as firefighters tackle blaze

Firefighters from Northants Fire and Rescue are at the scene
By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in a town centre building off Midland Road in Wellingborough.

Firefighters from Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) have been tackling a blaze behind the parade of shops, near to the junction with Glenbank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents have been asked to avoid the area including the one-way-system through the town.

Contrib picContrib pic
Contrib pic
Most Popular

Video shows firefighters at the scene as smoke billows from the red brick outbuildings at the back of shops including takeaways.

A tweet sent out by NFRS this morning at 8.50am said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire in central Wellingborough. Please avoid Midland Road and surrounding one way system whilst they deal with this incident.”

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8:16am today to reports of a fire on Midland Road, Wellingborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Six pumps and the aerial appliance attended the blaze at the back of a business premise on Midland Road.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“Midland Road is still closed whilst we remain at the scene.”

Related topics:WellingboroughResidents