Wellingborough town centre fire closes part of one-way system as firefighters tackle blaze
Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in a town centre building off Midland Road in Wellingborough.
Firefighters from Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) have been tackling a blaze behind the parade of shops, near to the junction with Glenbank.
Residents have been asked to avoid the area including the one-way-system through the town.
Video shows firefighters at the scene as smoke billows from the red brick outbuildings at the back of shops including takeaways.
A tweet sent out by NFRS this morning at 8.50am said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire in central Wellingborough. Please avoid Midland Road and surrounding one way system whilst they deal with this incident.”
A spokesman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8:16am today to reports of a fire on Midland Road, Wellingborough.
“Six pumps and the aerial appliance attended the blaze at the back of a business premise on Midland Road.
“Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
“Midland Road is still closed whilst we remain at the scene.”