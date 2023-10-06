Wellingborough town centre fire closes part of one-way system as firefighters tackle blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in a town centre building off Midland Road in Wellingborough.

Firefighters from Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) have been tackling a blaze behind the parade of shops, near to the junction with Glenbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have been asked to avoid the area including the one-way-system through the town.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contrib pic

Video shows firefighters at the scene as smoke billows from the red brick outbuildings at the back of shops including takeaways.

A tweet sent out by NFRS this morning at 8.50am said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire in central Wellingborough. Please avoid Midland Road and surrounding one way system whilst they deal with this incident.”

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8:16am today to reports of a fire on Midland Road, Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Six pumps and the aerial appliance attended the blaze at the back of a business premise on Midland Road.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.