Wellingborough town centre cordon lifted by police after sudden 'unexplained' death of man

An extensive cordon in Wellingborough town centre has been lifted by police.

It was placed around the scene following the sudden death of a man whose body was discovered on Sunday (August 3).

Yesterday (Monday, August 4) pedestrian and vehicular entrances were taped off and a blue forensic tent was seen at the bottom of Tithe Barn Road, outside Swanspool House that overlooks Croyland Gardens.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called at about 5pm on Sunday – a post-mortem took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Monday afternoon.

Tithe Barn Road Wellingborough town centre police cordon after sudden death of man /National World

A force spokesman said: “Following the post-mortem yesterday, we are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

"His death remains unexplained but not suspicious.”