Wellingborough town centre cordon lifted by police after sudden 'unexplained' death of man
It was placed around the scene following the sudden death of a man whose body was discovered on Sunday (August 3).
Yesterday (Monday, August 4) pedestrian and vehicular entrances were taped off and a blue forensic tent was seen at the bottom of Tithe Barn Road, outside Swanspool House that overlooks Croyland Gardens.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called at about 5pm on Sunday – a post-mortem took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Monday afternoon.
A force spokesman said: “Following the post-mortem yesterday, we are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this man’s death.
"His death remains unexplained but not suspicious.”
