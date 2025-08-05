Wellingborough town centre cordon lifted by police after sudden 'unexplained' death of man

By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
An extensive cordon in Wellingborough town centre has been lifted by police.

It was placed around the scene following the sudden death of a man whose body was discovered on Sunday (August 3).

Yesterday (Monday, August 4) pedestrian and vehicular entrances were taped off and a blue forensic tent was seen at the bottom of Tithe Barn Road, outside Swanspool House that overlooks Croyland Gardens.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called at about 5pm on Sunday – a post-mortem took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Monday afternoon.

Tithe Barn Road Wellingborough town centre police cordon after sudden death of man /National Worldplaceholder image
Tithe Barn Road Wellingborough town centre police cordon after sudden death of man /National World

A force spokesman said: “Following the post-mortem yesterday, we are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

"His death remains unexplained but not suspicious.”

