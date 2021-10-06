Wellingborough to host BAME Healthy Minds event on World Mental Health Day

A campaign which focuses on ending mental health stigma and discrimination will be hosting their first in-person event in 18 months.

Time to Change Northamptonshire will host the BAME Healthy Minds event on World Mental Health Day and during Black History Month.

The event will run from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 10, at the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association in Rock Street. Free parking can be accessed nearby on Jackson Lane Car Park.

Time to Change team Northamptonshire members and champions

The event aims to encourage individuals from diverse communities to attend to find out how they can keep their mind healthy.

Steph Orr, Time to Change Northamptonshire coordinator, said: "Statistically the rates of mental health problems can be higher for some Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups than white people.

"Challenges such as racism, inequalities and mental health stigma can have a huge impact on someone's mental health.

"We've seen that existing inequalities have made mental health problems worse during the pandemic. Therefore, we wanted to create an event that encouraged individuals from all communities to attend and find out how they can access mental health support within Northamptonshire.

"The event is a celebration after months of not being able to interact face to face - we have some fantastic live performances, guest speakers and local organisations attending, it's set to be a wonderful day."