Wellingborough to host a celebration of Africa

A free creative event celebrating the culture and diversity of Africa will be hosted in Wellingborough this weekend (May 28).

Hello Africa is a free event celebrating Africa Day which is celebrated on May 25, but the event was scheduled for the weekend so more people could come out and enjoy the activities.

On the day people can enjoy creating art, drumming, story-telling, activities for children, displays and performances, as well as light refreshments.

Hello Africa: Celebrating Africa Day

The event will be held at Wellingborough African Caribbean Association in 27-29 Rock Street from 2pm till 5pm.

The event has been created by Words by Alliouagana Pearl in partnership with the Black Community Forum (part of Made With Many) and supported by Arts Council England.

Myrle Roach, Made With Many community engagement co-ordinator (Wellingborough), said: “Wellingborough is becoming a hub for African families and this event is a nice way for them to integrate into the community.

“It’s celebrating Africa but it’s a day for the whole community. There’s something on for everyone and we hope people come out and enjoy themselves.”

Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963. It is celebrated in many countries in Africa as well as around the world.

The organisation was succeeded by the African Union in July 2002.