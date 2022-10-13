Wellingborough Tesla driver killed after car crashes into Lincolnshire ditch
The accident took place last night
A man from Wellingborough has died after his car crashed into a ditch in Lincolnshire after police received a call at 10.25pm last night (October 12).
The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Stamford Road, Carlby.
Officers from Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the single-vehicle collision close to the border with Rutland.
Most Popular
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A grey Tesla Model 3 electric car was located in a ditch, at the side of the road. The driver, a man in his 30s from the Wellingborough area of Northamptonshire, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, can contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, quoting Incident 422 of 12 October, or email [email protected] putting ‘Incident 422 of 12 October’ in the subject line or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.