Wellingborough teenager shaves head for Rainbows Hospice in support of five-year-old cousin

A Wellingborough teenager has raised £1,010 for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People by shaving off all of her hair.

Sixteen-year-old Maimee Taylor-Edmunds wanted to raise money for Rainbows because the charity supports her cousin Katie-Rae.

Katie-Rae Edmunds was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and underwent three major heart operations before the age of three. She was never expected to survive.

Katie-Rae is now five - her condition is more stable and she talks very well. She is learning how to walk again and adapting to being blind.

Maimee Taylor-Edmunds has raised more than £1,000 for Rainbows Hospice

But tragically her parents Nicola and Neil know time is precious.

Cheered on by Katie-Rae, Maimee underwent the razor at Rachel's Made2Fade in Wellingborough before Christmas.

Maimee raised £1,010 and has now presented the money to Rainbows.

Maimee said: “I have always wanted to shave my hair because I like the way it looks, but my mum always said not until I was 16, which was last May.

Maimee Taylor-Edmunds before and after the headshave

“Rainbows helps my cousin Katie-Rae so my mum said I could shave it to raise money for Rainbows.

"My target was £500 which I doubled with the help and support from family and friends, teaching staff at the college I attend, and staff that my grandad works with.

“I am 100 per cent happy with the result of how it looks, and my favourite part is people telling me how I have the look of Sinead O'Connor.

“I would also like to thank Rachel for agreeing to shave my hair for free, my mum and dad for finally agreeing to let me shave it, and the rest of my family for supporting me.”

Mum Kayleigh Taylor-Edmunds added: “We are very proud of Maimee for taking on this challenge she did so well.

"She is a unique person herself and likes to be different. She embraces her hair and pulls it off with pride.”

Rainbows provides care and support to more than 750 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses at the hospice, in hospital or at home, including in Northamptonshire.

Kerry Laurie, Rainbows community fundraiser, said: “Without our supporters like Maimee, we wouldn’t be able to provide care for children like Katie-Rae.

"On behalf of everyone at Rainbows, thank you to Maimee and all those who supported her challenge; she looks incredible.”