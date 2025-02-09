A teenage boy who died following a road traffic collision in Wellingborough has been named.

Joe Maddy, 15, of Irchester, was a passenger in a silver Toyota Hilux, on Friday (February 7), when for reasons not yet known, the car left the road and entered the River Nene at the Embankment.

Emergency services attended the scene, with crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service conducting a water rescue but sadly, Joe later died in hospital.

Today his family sent their thanks to the people who have offered them support over the weekend.

They said: “We would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind words at this very sad time.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Specially trained family liaison officers from the Force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are supporting Joe’s family and have asked that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the car travelling along the Embankment prior to the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Joe Maddy/ Northants Police

“Please quote incident number 25000077348 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old man from Irchester, sustained minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.