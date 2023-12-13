Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough teacher was bowled over after winning the trip of a lifetime to Hollywood in a competition.

Christmas has come early for Lydia Hennessy, who struck lucky when she was enjoying a spirited game of ten-pin bowling against her partner Sean in October.

The 27-year-old was at Hollywood Bowl in Wellingborough when she entered a competition by scanning the QR code on her phone from a leaflet at the centre’s reception.

And she was stunned when she was emailed out of the blue and told she had won the top prize – a holiday to Los Angeles for her and her family.

The primary school music teacher said: "Sean and I love visiting Hollywood Bowl Wellingborough for some regular healthy competition, and while he usually wins on the lanes, I certainly have won big this time!

“We couldn’t believe it and had to double check but when we realised we had won we were over the moon.

"I cannot wait to walk down the star-studded Walk of Fame and share such an exciting holiday with my partner."

Christopher Leathham, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Wellingborough, said: “We are so pleased to add an extra celebration of cheer this festive season for Lydia and her partner. The couple are regulars here at Hollywood Bowl Wellingborough and over the years we’ve enjoyed seeing them sharing memorable times together in our centre.