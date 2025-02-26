Wellingborough talent agency holding audition day for young performers with stars in their eyes

Young stars of the future are being offered the chance to audition for a Wellingborough talent agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LDPA Talent Agency has a proven track record of success, having collaborated with industry giants such as Netflix and Amazon PrimeTV.

Now agency head Lucie Downer is opening her books – inviting hopefuls between the ages of six and 13 to audition for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Our roster boasts numerous young performers who have graced the stages of renowned productions, including Billy Elliot, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat and A Christmas Carol at the Birmingham Rep.

LDPA Agency /National World file picture

“Recently, one of our young clients secured a commercial opportunity in Colombia for a major cereal brand. Furthermore, several of our talented young artists had the distinct honour of performing for Joanna Lumley and Theresa May at Earl Spencer's residence in London during the festive season.

“We are opening our books to talented individuals aged from six to 13 who possess a strong interest in pursuing a professional career in the performing arts.”

Lucie has more than a decade of experience in the performing industry having performed in a number of West End Shows including Grease The Musical, Shrek The Musical and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young performers auditions take place on March 22. Applicants need to email a headshot and Spotlight link to [email protected] to apply for an audition space.

Applicants must be aged between six and 13 and be no taller than 4ft 11in (149.86 cm).

Lucie added: “We believe this upcoming audition day presents a unique opportunity for aspiring young performers to showcase their talents and embark on an exciting journey in the world of entertainment.”