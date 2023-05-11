Wellingborough super slimmer Adam reaches his half century having lost half his bodyweight

A Wellingborough super slimmer is now half the man he used to be after losing half his bodyweight in a seven-year effort.

Adam Henley has lost an incredible 18st 8lbs and has now been named Slimming World’s Greatest Loser 2023.

After improving his health and fitness, Adam is now looking forward to celebrating 50th ‘half the century for half the man’ birthday this summer.

Adam Henley - super slimmer from Wellingborough

Once unable to have an MRI scan because of his size, Adam now plans to travel the world and has entered his first 10K race.

Adam decided to join his local Slimming World group and soon got to grips with an eating plan, changing his diet of convenience food and takeaways for home-made cooking.

After building up his confidence by cooking simple recipes, he soon discovered he could enjoy all of his favourite meals like chicken biryani by preparing them from scratch, and still lose weight.

Adam, a financial analyst, said: “The eating plan really changed the way I thought about food. Instead of snacking all evening I was filling up on three balanced meals a day.

Adam Henley has lost more than 18st

"Understanding my triggers around food helped me to feel more in control – I associated certain foods with bingeing, so I shopped more savvily and avoided those foods that could so easily take me off track. Understanding myself as a slimmer was really key.”

The group support from Oakway Slimming World group in Wellingborough run by consultant Sue Shone proved invaluable.

He said: “At first, I felt a little daunted by the idea of joining a group. I did worry that I might be the only chap there or that I’d be judged for being the biggest in the room.

"At 38st I even wondered if the scales would be able to weigh me – the last time I’d gone to weigh myself at my local pharmacy the scales couldn’t take my weight.

Adam Henley - when he started Slimming World he weighed over 38st

“I soon realised I was exactly where I needed to be, though. My group was so welcoming and although it was a shock to see my weight, I really felt like I could take control of it this time. I had previously been a member of Slimming World, but for whatever reason I just couldn’t get my head in the game. When I joined the Oakway group, it was as though something just clicked.

"The support of other people who were on the same journey as me was invaluable and I soon made lots of new friends. I loved that the plan meant I didn’t have to go hungry – I don’t think an extreme diet where I had to cut out lots of foods would have worked for me – and this was nothing like that.”

Adam, 49, has struggled with his weight since childhood and found himself comfort eating after the death of his father when he was just 22.

He said: “I would eat relatively healthily for breakfast and lunch but then my evenings would be full of high calorie snacks like crisps, biscuits and chocolate.

He has trimmed down from a 70inch waist (178cm) to 49ins (124cm)

“I had always been quite active, the downside being that my size meant I would often pay the price afterwards and end up in a lot of pain.”

Using the structure of Slimming World’s activity programme, he broke down activities into small steps.

He said: “I found I enjoyed swimming because it didn’t take its toll on my joints, and I took it at my own pace and built up my distance gradually. I now swim 120 lengths six days per week and love the feeling of accomplishment afterwards, it’s a great way to start the day.

“As my confidence grew, I started using the Couch to 5K app. It had always been a goal of mine to run a 5K race. Eventually I worked my way through the app and have since ran 10 ParkRun events.

"I started out walking with a time of 56 minutes 6 seconds in 2021 and now my personal best is 39 minutes 15 seconds. It’s a world away from the life I used to lead. I’ve even entered a 10K race for this summer.

“And that’s not all. My friends and family no longer worry about my future, although I do have a new problem – they often don’t recognise me. I’ve had a few people walk past me in the street because I look so different now that I’m more than 18st lighter.”

Adam Henley volunteers at athletics events

Now that Adam has halved his bodyweight, he has a new ambition to fulfil his first ever birthday party.

He said: “My family lived in London when I was young and as a summer baby it was always hard to get everyone together. Then as I grew older there was nothing I wanted less than a big fuss, so I never had a traditional birthday party. Now I’m ready to celebrate my 50th birthday half the size I used to be. The theme of the party is ‘half the century, for half the man’.

He added: “I still have a little more weight to lose until I reach my target weight, although I already feel so much better and more positive about the future. My mindset has changed completely. For the first time in a while, I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life. Now that I will comfortably fit into a plane seat I have plans to travel abroad and the world is my oyster!”

Adam who is 6ft 2ins (1.88m) started at 38st 1lb (242kg/533lbs) and now weighs 19st 7lbs (124kg/273lbs). He has trimmed down from a 70inch waist (178cm) to 49ins (124cm)

Adam’s before and after menu

Before menu

Breakfast: Bacon sandwich

Lunch: A homemade chicken salad sandwich

Dinner: A takeaway from the fish and chip shop

Snacks: Crisps, doughnuts, chocolate, cake, biscuits

After menu

Breakfast: Chocolate Weetabix with milk and a banana

Mid-morning: Fresh fruit such as an apple, banana, melon or grapes

Lunch: A meal from the Slimming World range available at Iceland

Dinner: Homemade fake-away such as chicken biriyani

Evening: Fresh fruit or a Slimming World Hi-Fi bar

