Wellingborough start for Matt Baker's BBC Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge

A Wellingborough school is set to give the get-set-go on the Northamptonshire leg of the BBC Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge led by TV presenter Matt Baker.

Joining Matt on the final day of his five-day epic at Wellingborough School will be inspirational county teenager Tabitha Tuckley who was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer two years ago.

In a special twist this year, a sixth day of the challenge will be held at Silverstone with members of the public invited to go and cycle alongside the rickshaw and clock up as many miles around the world famous racing track as possible to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Matt Baker

Matt, who has taken part in the Rickshaw Challenge for the past 12 years, said: “I am so excited to get back on the road again. This is the highlight of my year and I can’t wait for you to meet this group of riders who all have their own inspiring stories to tell.”

The team of five inspiring young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects, will take on a relay-style ride over five days.

Each rider will take a section of the journey, travelling through their hometowns and visiting places across the UK which hold a particular significance for them along the way.

Starting in Sunderland on Monday, October 17, the Rickshaw Relay will zig-zag south to end up in Northamptonshire on Friday, October 21.

Tabitha Tuckley

This year, in a first for the challenge, BBC Breakfast will be live with Matt and the team every morning from 6am where the public will be able to follow the journey.

The challenge will then be broadcast in a one-off special documentary, The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again, on BBC One on Tuesday, November 15.

Matt said: “We’d love to have your support on the road this year, but if you can’t make it please tune in and watch us on BBC Breakfast every morning, and when the documentary airs on November 15. We know it’s a challenging year for everyone, but if you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated and it will make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people all over the UK.”

BBC Children in Need content director Tommy Nagra added: “We want you to get on your bike and Pedal for Pudsey. We want you to get sponsored and get turning those wheels… whether you’re riding around your favourite spot or cycling to work, you could be on the open road or in your living room, you can help raise money that will make a life changing difference to children right across the UK.”

Viewers who would like to follow the Rickshaw Relay on its journey will be able to follow via BBC Breakfast every morning, on @BBCBreakfast and @BBCCiN on social media and via the tracker: https://live.opentracking.co.uk/cin2022/.

Routes - Start and End Points

Day one – Monday, October 17 - Sunderland to Durham

Day two – Tuesday, October 18 - Warrington to Wrexham

Day three – Wednesday, October 19 - Aberystwyth

Day four - Thursday, October 20 - Birmingham to Kenilworth