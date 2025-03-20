Wellingborough Stanton Cross homes deferred after concerns over contamination reports

Plans for a new neighbourhood of homes have been deferred after concerns were raised about contamination on site and how it is being handled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, off Mill Road in Wellingborough, would consist of an extra 47 homes in the new Stanton Cross development if approved.

The ‘brownfield’ area consists of overgrown and unmanaged land next to the River Ise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It contains a disused building, which had previously been used for industrial purposes and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

View from Driver Way of the overgrown plot of land containing a derelict, unused building. (Image: Google Maps)

Bluestone Properties Limited submitted plans to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to demolish the old building and replace it with a row of townhouses and a large apartment block four or five storeys tall.

The homes would be divided into 30 two-bed apartments, eight three-bed apartments and nine three-bed townhouses.

Concerns were raised about the reported contamination on site, how it was being dealt with, and how the remediation works affected the project’s viability and overall offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An assessment considered that ‘potentially contaminative sources’ may adversely impact future users of the site.

The site is currently an overgrown plot of land containing a derelict, unused building. (Image: Google Maps)

It added that it was ‘clear’ that potentially contaminative activities are associated with the former use of the site. These could represent a risk to human health and to the natural environment.

As a result of the works that would need to be carried out to ensure the site is safe, a number of Section 106 contributions have been reduced.

This includes no provision of affordable homes, lower financial contributions to local services and proposing half the number of parking spaces recommended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bert Jackson commented at the planning meeting on Wednesday (March 19): “It states that the reason for the reduction [in contributions] is that they have to deal with contaminants on site.

Illustrative designs of what the development could look like, from a viewpoint at Driver Way. (Image: Bluestone Properties Limited)

"It doesn’t say how they intend to deal with it - whether it’s going to be carted off-site and put in a dump elsewhere, or the same as Corby did, put one meter of cover over it and hope it goes away.”

Members were assured that the council’s environmental protection officer who reviewed the contamination assessment did not object to the application, given that the developers would have to submit a suitable strategy to deal with the risks before construction.

However, councillors raised other issues about the reduced provision on site compared to NNC guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members were told that the viability of the residential development was ‘finely balanced’, and without reductions, the scheme could not be implemented, resulting in the vacant derelict site staying as it is.

Illustrative designs of what the development could look like, from a viewpoint at the roundabout. (Image: Bluestone Properties Limited)

A contentious point for the committee involved the parking on site, which offered just 50 spaces for the 47 homes - a reduction of 56 below the council’s standards. Documents state that there would also be no affordable or social housing provision in its offering.

Cllr Graham Lawman commented that the parking was ‘woefully inadequate’ and said he thought the current designs were a slight overdevelopment of the land.

Cllr Tim Allebone added: “Certainly, visiting this site this afternoon, it is an eyesore as it stands and there’s no doubt that we do need more housing in the town. I just feel that it’s a shame that it doesn’t really comply with the current planning policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no objection to a development in this position, I just don’t think this is it. It’s overdevelopment, it’s too big, and if it was on a smaller scale it would solve some issues on the amenity plan and the very real issue of parking.”

Speaking at the meeting on behalf of Bluestone Properties Limited, Hannah Fawdon said: “The application today is disused brownfield land and the building on site has fallen into a state of disrepair.

“The principle of residential development is acceptable and therefore establishes an exciting opportunity to bring 47 homes to Wellingborough in a location that desperately needs to be redeveloped.”

Going to a vote, members unanimously agreed to defer the application to receive more information from officers on how the parking will be managed and what the response to contamination will be.