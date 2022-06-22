Wellingborough Splash Park to reopen this weekend

One of Wellingborough’s most popular family attractions is to re-open after North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive members found a “solution” to staffing issues

Splash Park located on the Embankment by the River Nene, is set to reopen on Saturday, June 25 over the weekends until the school summer holidays then will open daily.

Residents had been disappointed that the destination – a free water play area with fountains and play equipment - had not been open for the start of the warmer weather, as it has been in the past.

Wellingborough Splash Park in 2007

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “As a local Wellingborough councillor, I know how well used and loved this facility is, so I am really pleased that we have been able to get the park open.

“Our teams have worked hard to open the park and it is great that, from this weekend, children and their families will be able to enjoy the facilities on offer.

“I would ask that everyone reads the signage on site, follows the rules to ensure the park is kept clean and tidy and safe and can remain open.”

NNC’s executive say they have been working closely with officers over the last few weeks, with several options being discussed to ensure the popular attraction could open for the summer.

The Splash Park had remained closed

Children and their families from across the area will be able to enjoy park that will be open, ‘subject to favourable weather conditions’, between 12 noon and 6.30pm.

The park will open on weekends between Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, July 17 and then daily from Saturday, July 23 to Wednesday, August 31.

In September the park will only open at weekends.

To ensure the popular attraction can open throughout the summer, council staff have been checking the water’s safety and are asking that visitors work with NNC by following signage and rules on site. An emergency contact number will always be on display too.

The Splash Park, Wellingborough

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “After several weeks of work by the executive and officers, I am pleased that Splash Park will open this weekend.

“Throughout the discussions, the users of this popular and important attraction have been at the forefront of our minds and we have worked as quickly as possible to open the site. We have listened and want to work with you to ensure the Splash Park remains open throughout the summer. I would ask that visitors leave the site as you would like to find it.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, former Wellingborough Council leader who now sits as an independent, has been looking into the issue for residents and had started a petition to get the park reopened.

He said: “I welcome the progress and thank the hundreds of people who signed the petition that I have no doubt speeded up the park’s reopening.

"Many families and kids who can not afford a holiday, or trip to the seaside this year will, I am sure, be delighted with this news.