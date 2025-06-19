Wellingborough Splash Park to open for additional days this summer

Splash Park in Wellingborough is to open for additional days this summer following feedback from visitors.

North Northants Council (NNC) will be opening the facilities for pre-school children on Thursdays and Fridays either side of the school holidays, meaning the park will be open at the following times:

- On Thursdays and Fridays (10am to 1pm) from Thursday, July 3 to Friday, July 18, the park will be open for pre-school children and their families

- From Wednesday, July 23 to Sunday, August 31, the park will be open daily for general use from midday to 6.30pm (as in previous years)

- Then on Thursdays and Fridays (10am to to 1pm) from Thursday, September 4 to Friday, September 26, the park will be open for pre-school children and their families

Alongside the above, the park is open weekends and bank holidays until Sunday, September 28 from midday until 6.30pm.

Cllr Ken Harrington, the council’s executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “Following feedback from visitors to the Splash Park, we are delighted to be able to offer this facility for use by the youngest residents of North Northamptonshire on Thursdays and Fridays outside the school holidays.

“The facility is well loved and offers a great environment for children to play - now all we need is a warm and sunny summer.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northants Council, said: “Myself and Cllr Harrington have both been long standing councillors in the Wellingborough area and know how popular the Splash Park is for families during the summer months.

“I am delighted that this facility continues to be popular and free community attraction.”

Baby changing facilities will be available during the pre-school opening hours and all the opening hours are available on the council’s website.