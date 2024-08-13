Wellingborough Splash Park closed on UK's hottest day of the year for 'health and safety issue'

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wellingborough’s Splash Park is due to re-open today (Tuesday) after being closed on the UK’s hottest day of the year so far.

With temperatures topping 30C yesterday (Monday), the popular water attraction at the Embankment in Wellingborough would have been the perfect place to cool off.

But unfortunately it was closed for maintenance.

A message posted yesterday by North Northants Council said: “Due to a site health and safety issue with the surface we have taken the difficult decision to keep the Splash Park closed for the day on Monday 12 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wellingborough's Splash Park should be open again from midday today (Tuesday)Wellingborough's Splash Park should be open again from midday today (Tuesday)
Wellingborough's Splash Park should be open again from midday today (Tuesday)

"A deep clean of the play surface will be undertaken and the Splash Park will reopen at 12pm tomorrow, Tuesday 13 August.

"We apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience caused by this closure. However, the safety of all users is our priority.”

A spokesman for the council has today said it should be open again to the public from midday today (Tuesday).

Related topics:North Northants Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.