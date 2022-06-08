Wellingborough show for Britain's Got Talent winner

Newly-crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2022 winner Axel Blake will be bringing his stand-up comedy show to Northamptonshire with his only county date in Wellingborough.

The Dunstable comedian wowed the judges and audience in the final of the ITV show with his observational comedy paired with his witty charm.

Mr Blake is heading out on the road with his new show, ‘In Style’, with a stop at The Castle Theatre on February 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Axel Blake

Simon Cowell, head judge of Britain’s Got Talent, declared of Mr Blake’s winning performance: “We have discovered a star.”

Fellow panellist David Walliams endorsed the act saying ‘a comedy superstar was born tonight’.

His winning routine included jokes about his new-found fame and his attempts at keeping fit.

Mr Blake will also be appearing at a Royal Variety Performance in December at Royal Albert Hall.