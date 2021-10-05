Wellingborough shopping centre to host jobs fair with hundreds of roles up for grabs
At least 15 employers will be looking to recruit workers
Job seekers, people looking to change careers and those wanting to start their working lives can meet employers at a jobs fair in Wellingborough town centre tomorrow (Wednesday, October 6).
In a partnership between Wellingborough Jobcentre Plus and North Northamptonshire Council, the event is being held at the Swansgate Shopping Centre.
The jobs fair will take place between 10am and 12pm when a variety of local employers will be present on the day to promote hundreds of live job opportunities, all available in Wellingborough and the surrounding areas.
Michelle Wass, Northamptonshire employer manager for Jobcentre Plus said: “We are working in partnership with local employers, who have a number of opportunities for our customers.
"Holding the event as the Swansgate will ensure that more people will get to talk to employers directly and get into work.”
The jobs fair is the first that Wellingborough Jobcentre has been able to deliver in-person since before the pandemic and is an opportunity for jobseekers to find out more about the diverse range of roles on offer, speak one-to-one with employers about their application process and access support to apply for jobs from a careers adviser.
Employers will be attending from a range of key sectors, including construction, care, public sector and hospitality with some able to offer interviews on the day.
Attending on the day include:
- Emplas (Production & Manufacturing)
- Mallows (National Careers Service)
- McDonalds
- CN Security
- GXO (formerly XPO Logistics)
- MEM Recruitment (Recruitment Agency)
- Boohoo (Warehouse Operatives)
- G4S for HMP Five Wells
- Vegetation Management Services (Commercial Landscaping)
- Tingdene Homes (Production and Skilled Trades)
- Homeinstead (Care)
- Northamptonshire Police
- O'Neill & Brennan (Construction)
- Pioneer Foods (Production)
- Pet Xi (Training Provider)
To find out more just drop in at the Swansgate Shopping Centre on Wednesday, October 6, between 10am and 12pm.
All queries about the event can be directed to [email protected]