Wellingborough shopping centre staff rewarded for being superstars

Shopping centre staff have been rewarded for going the extra mile for both colleagues and customers.
Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre has re-launched its Swansgate Star awards scheme, which aims to recognise and thank its stores and staff.
The centre and shop staff were encouraged to nominate a colleague or someone working in the centre with a brief description of why the nominee stands out and why they deserved to win an award.
Angelique, store manager at Clintons, nominated sales assistant Sarah, and said: “Sarah is the most helpful person to myself as a member of staff and to customers.
"Always wearing a smile at work and doing her best to help.”
Louise, assistant store manager of Claire’s, nominated her store manager Christine.
She said: “I couldn’t ask for a better manager as she always goes the extra mile.”
Express Hair’s store manager Iwona nominated Timpson’s store manager James.
Iwona said: “Always works alone and he’s very hard-working.
"All of the customers love him as he has great customer service.
"All his jobs are 100 per cent and he is always happy.”
Swansgate’s centre manager, Lindsay Tickner, said: “It’s great to see our stores working together and supporting one another with these nominations and celebrating those who go the extra mile”.
A total of 10 winners were shortlisted and awarded with a bundle of gifts which included a shopping voucher, a personalised certificate, their own ‘Swansgate Star’ trophy and some chocolates.