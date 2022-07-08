Wellingborough shopping centre staff rewarded for being superstars

Angelique and Sarah from Clintons

Shopping centre staff have been rewarded for going the extra mile for both colleagues and customers.

Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre has re-launched its Swansgate Star awards scheme, which aims to recognise and thank its stores and staff.

The centre and shop staff were encouraged to nominate a colleague or someone working in the centre with a brief description of why the nominee stands out and why they deserved to win an award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James of Timpson's

Angelique, store manager at Clintons, nominated sales assistant Sarah, and said: “Sarah is the most helpful person to myself as a member of staff and to customers.

"Always wearing a smile at work and doing her best to help.”

Louise, assistant store manager of Claire’s, nominated her store manager Christine.

She said: “I couldn’t ask for a better manager as she always goes the extra mile.”

Express Hair’s store manager Iwona nominated Timpson’s store manager James.

Iwona said: “Always works alone and he’s very hard-working.

"All of the customers love him as he has great customer service.

"All his jobs are 100 per cent and he is always happy.”

Swansgate’s centre manager, Lindsay Tickner, said: “It’s great to see our stores working together and supporting one another with these nominations and celebrating those who go the extra mile”.