Wellingborough is to host its first ever pride event for those with disabilities at the end of the month.

The July 29 event will be the first of its kind in Northamptonshire after being proposed by local campaigner Stephen Liney, in conjunction with Wellingborough Town Council.

It aims to shine a light on the the wide diversity of disability and give attendees a chance to see the difference local organisations are making.

Disability Pride is happening on July 29 in Market Street, Wellingborough

Stephen said: “The aims of Disability Pride are to create change of the perspective of disability.

"Barriers are faced on a daily basis by members of the disabled community; many feel ashamed to be disabled or simply find service providers are inaccessible.

"Disability is one of the most diverse out of all the minority groups, yet disabled people face the most barriers.

"It’s time to change our way of thinking and show society we are not here to be pitied or seen as “motivational inspirations”, but as valuable members of society.”

Disability Pride Wellingborough will take place from 11am until 4pm in Market Street, Wellingborough. It will include entertainment such as face painting from Brushed Beauties Face Paint Co and LemonPop, who will provide members of public with a chance to contribute to a disability-themed community art project.

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of the council, said: “I am delighted that we are able to welcome Disability Pride to Wellingborough.

"The event will showcase organisations within Northamptonshire that provide services for those with disabilities, raising awareness and understanding of visible and non-visible disabilities and impairments.

"Disability Pride celebrations are needed if we are ever to remove the misconceptions and stigmas of being disabled.

"Everybody is invited to come down to the town centre and take part.”

Although disability pride can mean different things to different people, for many it is a way of shining a spotlight on the barriers and discrimination disabled people routinely face.

Disability Pride Month is usually celebrated throughout July globally, and despite the name ‘pride’ it bears no connection or link to LGBTQ+ pride.

Cllr Valerie Anslow, the mayor of Wellingborough, said: “I am very pleased that the town council has supported Stephen in this initiative, the first of its kind in the county.

"It will be a good time to learn, especially about hidden disabilities such as deafness and autism.

"Thankfully, there have been great improvements in recognising the needs of disabled people, but, there is still much to do to make society truly inclusive and accepting of those with particular needs.

“Wellingborough is taking a step closer by committing to this event, which will hopefully become an annual occurrence, where those with disabilities can feel proud of who they are.”

A few of the participating organisations who will be present on the day include DeafConnect, En Fold Northamptonshire and Kelly’s Heroes (formerly We Mind and Kelly Matters).