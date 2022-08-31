Wellingborough set for full fibre boost as CityFibre announces £14 million town-wide rollout

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CityFibre is set to invest more than £14 million in a new town-wide network bringing full fibre-enabled internet services within reach of almost every home and business in Wellingborough.

Full fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100 per cent fibre optic technology to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection.

This gives users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download (up to 1,000 Mbps), near limitless bandwidth and connectivity users can depend on.

CityFibre is coming to Wellingborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction work on the full fibre network in Wellingborough is planned to begin in October this year.

As work is completed in each area, CityFibre will designate the homes ‘ready for service’, which means residents can choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband services when they go live in their area.

James Cushing, area manager for CityFibre, said: “Our full fibre network will transform Wellingborough’s digital capabilities for decades to come.

"Our builders will get to work on the network rollout this autumn and as properties are linked up to the network, we cannot wait for residents and businesses

to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward rather than holds you back.”

Cllr David Howes, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for rural communities and localism, said: “Getting the right digital infrastructure in place is a big priority for the council – this needs to be fit for the longer term.

“Full fibre connectivity is increasingly important for business success and innovation, for improving the quality of life of our residents, and enabling environmental benefits.

"We welcome CityFibre’s multimillion pound investment in Wellingborough and its wider plans for North Northamptonshire.

"This includes the work in Kettering which is well under way.

“Strong commercial investment in our area is critical to boost much needed full fibre coverage.

"This is already reaping rewards, with coverage jumping from 19 per cent in August 2021 to over 35 per cent in August 2022.”

In Wellingborough, services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers.