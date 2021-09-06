Wellingborough secondary school closed due to flooding

A Wellingborough school's start to the new term has been disrupted after a flood was discovered.

Year 7 pupils were set to visit their new school this morning (Monday, September 6) as part of the mass testing programme to test students on their return to school.

Sixth formers were also due to be tested in readiness for their return to school tomorrow (September 7).

Weavers Academy, Wellingborough

Principal Vivien Swaida sent a letter to staff, pupils and carers yesterday to warn them of the disruption.

She said: "Dear parents and carers,

"Regrettably, the school has experienced a flood over the weekend which means that the site is not open to students on Monday, September 6, 2021.

"We will be making an assessment tomorrow morning (Monday) and will update you as soon as possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to you and for the disappointment to the students that this event will inevitably cause. We are working hard to resolve the situation safely and quickly.