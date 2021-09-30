Wellingborough schools' Race for Life boosts cancer charity

Hundreds of school children run, jogged and walked in a fundraising event to boost an annual appeal for Cancer Research UK.

Pupils from Hatton Academies Trust held their own ‘Race For Life Schools’ fun run after the first attempt was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

It was attended by students from all the trust's academies including Victoria Primary Academy, Ecton Village Primary Academy, Oakway Academy and Sir Christopher Hatton Academy at the latter's Wellingborough site.

Bernie the Saints mascot

A spokesman for the Hatton Academies Trust said: "After being rescheduled due to coronavirus restrictions, this was a welcome event for the start of a new year and raised a fantastic £1,252.94.

"It was great to have the trust academies together being cheered on by parents and staff."

Northampton Saints' mascot Bernie the Dog was joined by Sir Christopher Hatton sixth formers helping with the warm-up.

Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Lora Lawman started the race with some encouraging words.

Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Lora Lawman

She added: "We are grateful to companies who have helped to donate and support this event."