Wellingborough schoolgirl taken to hospital after being hit by car this morning

Wrenn Academy. Image: National World

A teenager has been hit by a car near a school in Wellingborough.

The 13-year-old Wrenn Academy pupil was injured during the incident in Doddington Road, close to the school, at about 8.30am today (May 23).

Other pupils at the school witnessed the accident.

The youngster was taken to hospital and is recovering. Police officers attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A school nurse rushed to the scene to help treat the injured child. The school swiftly emailed to parents to reassure them and to thank those who stayed at the scene to tend to the girl.

The message from Assistant Headteacher Hannah Jones said: “This morning one of our students was injured in a road traffic accident.

"Many of our students are aware of this and some of them witnessed it.

“We will support students in school who need it; the events of this morning may affect students at a later date and we will ensure they know where and how they can access support at any time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Doddington Road, Wellingborough, just after 8.30am this morning, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.