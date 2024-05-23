Wellingborough schoolgirl taken to hospital after being hit by car this morning
The 13-year-old Wrenn Academy pupil was injured during the incident in Doddington Road, close to the school, at about 8.30am today (May 23).
Other pupils at the school witnessed the accident.
The youngster was taken to hospital and is recovering. Police officers attended the scene.
A school nurse rushed to the scene to help treat the injured child. The school swiftly emailed to parents to reassure them and to thank those who stayed at the scene to tend to the girl.
The message from Assistant Headteacher Hannah Jones said: “This morning one of our students was injured in a road traffic accident.
"Many of our students are aware of this and some of them witnessed it.
“We will support students in school who need it; the events of this morning may affect students at a later date and we will ensure they know where and how they can access support at any time.”
A police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Doddington Road, Wellingborough, just after 8.30am this morning, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian – a 13-year-old girl – has been taken to hospital however thankfully, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”
