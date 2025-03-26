Wellingborough schoolchildren 'beaming' after receiving bicycle boost thanks to community grants scheme

Nearly 30 children from Croyland Primary School in Wellingborough can now cycle safely to school and fix their bikes with confidence thanks to a partnership between Greatwell Homes and Brightwayz.

Greatwell Homes recently donated £2,640 via its community grants scheme, which is led by the organisation’s Customer Assembly, to support the delivery of Brightwayz ST:EPS project at the school.

North Northants Council funded the bike refurbishment part of the project.

The project supports North Northants schools to promote safe, active, sustainable everyday travel through developing and delivering a green school travel plan and achieving the Modeshift STARS award, which is backed by the Department for Transport.

Children from Croyland Primary School at the bike fix day

The grant has enabled Brightwayz to deliver 28 free refurbished bikes to students in Years 5 and 6.

In addition, it enabled the school to hold a bike fix day with bicycle mechanic, Wesley Cash from Brightwayz.

Lucy Deakin, headteacher at Croyland Primary School, said: “You have provided so many children with their first set of wheels.

"Wesley is now a school friend and he has been lovely with all the children and in particular, one very street wise young lad who was trying to change his inner tube with a screwdriver.

Children from Croyland Primary School at the bike fix day

"Wesley gave him a small tool set and taught him how to keep his beloved bike in good working order.

“The children are beaming.

"We couldn’t have facilitated this without support from Brightwayz, Greatwell Homes and North Northamptonshire Council. You are angels on wheels.”

Overall, the project has seen:

Dez Dell, Brightwayz Project Support, Catherine Houghton Greatwell Homes Customer Assembly, Nikki Glazebrook, Greatwell Homes’ Senior Community Involvement Officer and Wesley Cash, Brightwayz Bike Mechanic

- 28 children gifted upcycled bikes

- 28 helmets and bike locks given out

- 20 bikes serviced

- 22 children take part in the bikeability skills course and some on their new bikes

Cllr Valerie Anslow said: “What a wonderful opportunity for the children to have a bike and know how to use it safely.”

Nikki Glazebrook, senior community involvement officer at Greatwell Homes, added: “It was great to see the children so happy and engaging with Wesley and the team from Brightwayz.

"This is just the type of project our customer assembly is happy to support, and it aligns with well with our strategies of live proud, live green and live happy.”

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.