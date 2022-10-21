Wellingborough School has waved off the Northamptonshire leg of the BBC Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge led by TV presenter Matt Baker.

Pupils and staff lined the first part of Matt’s final day of his five-day journey, joined by inspirational county teenager Tabitha Tuckley, 17, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer two years ago.

Friends, family, staff and well-wishers saw the pair will kick off from the school in London Road, as they headed out on their journey to Silverstone.

Matt, who has taken part in the Rickshaw Challenge for the past 12 years, said: “I am so excited to get back on the road again. This is the highlight of my year and I can’t wait for you to meet this group of riders who all have their own inspiring stories to tell.”

The Rickshaw left Wellingborough School and has been taking a cross-country route and taking pit stops across Northamptonshire

They are due to reach Silverstone at around 4.15pm.

In a special twist this year, a sixth day of the challenge will be held at Silverstone with members of the public invited to go and cycle alongside the rickshaw and clock up as many miles around the world famous racing track as possible to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

A one-off special documentary, The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again, will air on BBC One on November 15.

Viewers who would like to follow the Rickshaw Relay on its journey will be able to follow via BBC Breakfast every morning, on @BBCBreakfast and @BBCCiN on social media and via the tracker: https://live.opentracking.co.uk/cin2022/.

