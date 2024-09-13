Wellingborough school to host BBC political panel show and needs your questions

Weavers Academy in Wellingborough will host BBC Radio 4’s political panel show ‘Any Questions?’ later this month and free tickets are available.

Due to be broadcast from the school in Brickhill Road on Friday, September 20, doors open at 6.30pm and close at 7.15pm – the programme will then air live from 8pm until 8.50pm.

BBC political correspondent Alex Forsyth is the host and the panel will include representatives from the main political parties.

A spokesman for the programme said: “This in-person event brings together a panel of experts to debate current affairs and hot topics. It's your chance to be part of the audience and even ask questions yourself. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to engage with thought-provoking discussions and hear different perspectives. Get ready for an evening of stimulating conversations and insightful debates.”

Any Questions?’ is the longest-running, live discussion programme in the UK, broadcasting every Friday from different locations across the country.

Each broadcast includes a panel comprised of individuals from varied fields including politics, media and business who answer questions posed by the live audience.

The radio show was first aired on October 12, 1948, and previous hosts include Freddie Grisewood, David Jacobs, John Timpson, Jonathan Dimbleby and Chris Mason.

Panellists attend without any prior knowledge of the questions that will be asked during the live broadcast.

The programme’s locations are based on invitations received from communities, schools, theatres and other organisations across the UK.

Free tickets for the Wellingborough broadcast on are available here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bbc-radio-four-any-questions-tickets-1009421465777?aff=oddtdtcreator