Wellingborough Salvation Army's new boss looking forward to challenge

Alison Chapman's sons Joshua and Samuel joined her for her installation. Picture: The Salvation Army

The new leader of The Salvation Army church in Wellingborough says she is looking forward to helping community groups restart.

Lieutenant Alison Chapman took over last month, moving to the town from Wollaston, and said she is enjoying the challenge of her new ministry.

Alison said: “I’m getting used to a new way of doing things, as is the corps, and we are working together well. I haven’t moved very far, so I knew some people from the Corps anyway.

“Pre-pandemic, the Corps had a thriving Toddler Group and, at the other end of the age spectrum, a flourishing Over 60s group. We are now looking at restarting these and building on the relationships that we already have.

She added: “Homelessness is also an issue, and we hope to work with other organisations to see how we can support the homeless community.”

Before lockdown, the Corps had been working on a mission development plan for the church and were consulting members. Although they have the same priorities, the pandemic may change the way they do things in future.

Alison said: “People’s mindsets and priorities changed over that time, so we may need to adapt the plan in the future.

She added: “The Salvation Army is here to serve those who need support in the best way we can, and I am looking forward to working with the community here and with other local churches and charities.”