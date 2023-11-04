Wellingborough Salvation Army celebrates 150th anniversary with choir performance this month
Wellingborough’s Salvation Army has reached its 150th anniversary and is celebrating the milestone with a choir concert on November 18.
The organisation is also marking 150 years by hosting the ‘International Staff Songsters’ before leading the church’s worship services on Sunday, November 19, at 10am and 3pm.
Church leader, Captain Alison Chapman, said: “This whole weekend will be a wonderful opportunity for our church to thank God and celebrate the last 150 years of service we have been able to give to this community.
"It also gives us a chance to say thank you to the local community which continues to be so supportive of our work.
“It is a real privilege to be able to serve the varied needs of our community and carry out the work that we feel God has called us to do.
"My hope is that Wellingborough Salvation Army is able to do this for another 150 years”.
In October, the choir travelled to Demark and Greenland, performing at the Copenhagen Cathedral, and will now take its tunes to the Salvation Army Hall in Salem Lane at 7pm on November 18.
The town’s Salvation Army was established in March 1873 and has been at its current Salem Lane site for nearly 100 years.
The Wellingborough Salvation Army is dedicated to caring for the local community and runs regular events for people to engage with including coffee mornings, church services and toy drives during Christmas.
Last year, The Salvation Army gave out more than 350 toys and other gifts locally, a figure only made possible ‘due to the generosity of our local community and our church members donating both money and toys to this appeal’.
It also works with other churches and community groups to provide food and other services to the town’s homeless community.
The Salvation Army is an international charity, having been founded in London’s east end in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth. Today, it is a registered charity that’s active in 134 countries worldwide.
The Wellingborough Salvation Army is inviting the public to the weekend’s events with tickets for the concert priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children aged five to 12.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting [email protected] or 01933 270385.