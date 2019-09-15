Wellingborough's 10 most famous faces

It might be a challenge for most people to come up with famous names from Wellingborough.
But we've come up with our top 10 famous people who have lived, worked or gone to school in the borough.
1. Thom Yorke
The Radiohead frontman lived during his early years in Jubilee Crescent in Wellingborough before moving away to Oxfordshire, selling 30 million albums and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Sir David Frost attended Wellingborough Grammar School while living in Raunds. He became one of the world's most celebrated broadcasters and journalists, interviewing American president Richard Nixon during the 1970s later becoming the subject of a Hollywood Film.,
Former Wrenn School pupil Ashleigh Butler and her dog Pudsey were the runaway winners of Britain's Got Talent 2012. Pudsey was given the Freedom of the Borough of Wellingborough and the pair went on to make a movie.