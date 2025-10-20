Wellingborough Rugby Club to host 'spark-tacular' fireworks night

Wellingborough Rugby Football Club (WRFC) will host a fireworks night on Sunday, November 2, bringing a ‘dazzling’ display of colour above the grounds of the club in Cut Throat Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gates to the club will open at 5pm, with the fireworks display taking place at 7.30pm, with organisers advising those who attend arrive early to avoid traffic delays.

A WRFC spokesman said: “Join us for Fireworks Night – it’s going to be lit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Come early, snag a spark-tacular spot, and enjoy food stalls, music, and family fun. The sky’s about to boom with color – don’t miss this dazzling show.”

Gates open at 5pm for a 7.30pm start at the rugby club in Cut Throat Lane

There will be food and drink offerings on site, as well as a bar and a DJ set.

Organisers have urged that, for safety reasons, there are to be no personal fireworks or sparklers.

Admission will cost £10 per car, which will include all passengers, and £5 per walk-in guest.