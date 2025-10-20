Wellingborough Rugby Club to host 'spark-tacular' fireworks night
Gates to the club will open at 5pm, with the fireworks display taking place at 7.30pm, with organisers advising those who attend arrive early to avoid traffic delays.
A WRFC spokesman said: “Join us for Fireworks Night – it’s going to be lit.
"Come early, snag a spark-tacular spot, and enjoy food stalls, music, and family fun. The sky’s about to boom with color – don’t miss this dazzling show.”
There will be food and drink offerings on site, as well as a bar and a DJ set.
Organisers have urged that, for safety reasons, there are to be no personal fireworks or sparklers.
Admission will cost £10 per car, which will include all passengers, and £5 per walk-in guest.