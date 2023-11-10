Wellingborough Royal British Legion chairman resigns after 'disrespectful' comment row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough’s annual Act of Remembrance will not be attended by the chairman of the Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) following a row with the organisers.

Vincent Whitrow resigned his position as RBL Wellingborough & District chairman after a dispute with Wellingborough Town Council over the order that wreaths are to be laid.

Running of the Remembrance Sunday parade has been passed on to Wellingborough Town Council since the disbanding of the Borough Council of Wellingborough.

Vincent Whitrow (inset) with Wellingborough War Memorial /Vince Whitrow/National World

But Mr Whitrow was ‘shocked’ when he was told the town council paid for the event so they would decide who would lay wreaths.

Mr Whitrow said: “The Royal British Legion are custodians of remembrance. We all do the same thing as London. The town clerk said ‘we pay for it, so we will decide who lays wreaths’.

"I have resigned because I can’t in all honesty deal with things like that. It’s the people on the cenotaph who have paid for it. It’s unbelievably disrespectful. A lot of people who normally come will be going to other locations.

"We had the same thing last year and now it’s started again. Last year we had the correct order – that should be the King – or the Lord Lieutenant or representative, followed by the church, followed by the MP, followed by the mayor and then the Royal British Legion. It’s on page 120 of our guidance. This year I sent them new guidance brought out because of the new monarch.”

Wellingborough, Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying at Broad Green 2022

Mr Whitrow, who served for 25 years in the Army and completed tours of Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Iraq, and will pay his respects and lay a wreath at the Broad Green war memorial on Saturday – Armistice Day.

He said: “I’m feeling sad about the whole thing and I’m in shock that someone high up can utter these words.”

Wellingborough Town Council and the RBL met last year to discuss the protocols following last year’s service. The Reverend Canon Paula York, branch chaplain of the RBL and Vicar of All Hallows and All Saints Church, will lead the act of remembrance with other faith groups laying wreaths.

On Sunday, following the king’s representative, mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Valerie Anslow will lay a wreath, followed by Peter Bone MP for Wellingborough – then North Northants councillors and other dignitaries and community representatives.

Vincent Whitrow who has resigned as chairman of the Wellingborough & District Branch of the Royal British Legion

Representatives from the senior schools in Wellingborough will help during the service that includes The Last Post, a two-minute silence, Reveille and the Kohima Epitaph.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: “The role of the mayor is set out local government legislation. They are the first citizen, so take precedence at all events within the town.

"The exception to this is when the sovereign or a representative of the sovereign is present. In this case they take precedence over the mayor.

"The protocol for the remembrance service is that the mayor lays a wreath after the sovereign's representative has done so. This protocol has been in place to maintain a respectful and organised order of proceedings during the event, crucially it adheres legislation and the RBL ceremonial handbook.

"The council has a legal requirement to ensure that all public funds are used in accordance with the law. Remembrance Sunday road closures, marshals and administration are all funded by the town council so to deviate from this protocol would put the council in breach of legislation.

“Adhering to established protocols is essential and we are committed to ensuring that they are upheld out of respect to both the fallen and the dignitaries representing their various organisations. It is regrettable that some members of the Wellingborough RBL have chosen not to comply with protocol as set out by legislation and the RBL’s own guidelines.”