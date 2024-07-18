Wellingborough road set for three-day closure next week
Wellingborough’s Park Road is set to be closed for three days next week.
Anglian Water has requested the road closure to safely carry out communication pipe repairs.
It is expected that the works will take three days and are due to start on Monday (July 22) and run until Wednesday (July 24).
For further information about the closure and the diversion in place while the work is carried out, visit the One Network website.
People have been advised that delays are ‘likely’ with the road closure.
