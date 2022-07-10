Wellingborough road closed following collision

Emergency services have been on the scene of a road traffic collision in Wellingborough.

Officers from Northants Police have closed Senwick Road, on the stretch of road between the Irthlingborough Road roundabout and the Midland Road junction.

It is believed that a car and a motorbike have been involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Senwick Road Wellingborough. There is a closure in place between the roundabout for Irthlingborough Road, and the traffic lights at Midland Road.