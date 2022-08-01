Wellingborough residents to tell police and crime commissioner what they think of safer streets plans

Residents living on a Wellingborough estate will be able to tell the county’s police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) what they think of plans to make their streets safer.

Stephen Mold’s office successfully bid for cash as part of the Government’s latest round of Safer Streets funding.

Now those who live on the Queensway estate, which is one of the ‘left behind’ areas of north Northants, have been invited to hear more about plans for their estate and to share their views at a public event to be held at Glamis Hall on Thursday, August 4, from 4pm to 7pm.

Community leaders and residents met in the Glamis Hall after the killing of Dylan Holliday on the Queensway Estate in August last year

Last month £1,137,401 was secured by the office of the PFCC from the Safer Streets Fund, with £689,000 designated for Queensway.

Mr Mold said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been successful yet again in applying for Safer Streets funding. We’ve secured more than £4 million for Northamptonshire so far, and this latest round will help us to put in place practical measures to tackle crime and focus on improving the quality of life for Queensway residents.

“We saw how much of a difference the Safer Streets funding made across the town in Hemmingwell, and we know how keen Queensway residents were to see similar investment in their estate, and we are thrilled we now have the funding to be able to deliver that.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the public event and hearing their ideas, as well as explaining how we’ll be able to help them. We’re also excited to be welcoming many of the partners we’ll be working with to help deliver these community improvements.”

The successful bid was announced by the Home Office last month and gives residents a first opportunity to hear about the plans that will be put in place to try and prevent crime.

These include around 650 new secure doors being fitted at properties on Kiln Way and Minerva Way, a project done in partnership with Greatwell Homes.

Other improvements will include gating alleyways on Shelley Road and the surrounding areas that attract anti-social behaviour, adding extra lighting to properties and rolling out home security products to residents.

There will also be a major extension to North Northamptonshire Council’s CCTV coverage with up to 18 new cameras being fitted in Queensway.

Since the Safer Streets scheme was launched in 2020, three areas of the town have been targeted for help including Victoria ward, Hemmingwell and now Queensway.

Earlier this year more than £400,000 was spent on crime reduction measures on the Hemmingwell estate.

Bids by the PFCC are submitted based on areas where crimes such as theft and burglary are high, and then evaluated by the Home Office.

Proposals for Queensway have already been developed in consultation with residents and other stakeholders.

But Thursday’s meeting will mark the first of four monthly events being held until November.