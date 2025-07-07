Wellingborough resident jailed for part in 'unprovoked and violent attack' on man in Peterborough

Wellingborough resident Robert Cojocario has been jailed for his part in an 'unprovoked and violent attack' on man in Peterborough.

A man was left with fractured eye sockets and lacerations to the head following the attack outside a shop.

The brutal attack in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, was launched by Bruno Cerquijcini, 46, Dumitru Costache, 41, and Robert Cojocario, 47, of Pendered Road, Wellingborough.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The 46-year-old victim was with a woman and another 42-year-old man, who was the first to be attacked - punched in the face by Costache and then pushed to the ground, unconscious, by Cojocario.

Robert Cojocario, 47, from Pendered Road Wellingborough /Cambridgeshire Police

“He was then punched to the ground by Costache before Cerquijcini struck him to the head with an axe, leaving him with serious head injuries.

“Both men were taken to hospital following the assault in the early hours of July 24, last year.

Armed officers later arrested Cerquijcini and Costache at the former’s home in Eastfield Road, while Cojocario was arrested later that day in Monument Street, Eastfield.

Costache, of Atkinson Street, Eastgate, Peterborough, was jailed for three years and ten months and Cojocario, of Pendered Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was jailed for a year at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (July 2).

Jailed l-r Dumitru Costache, 41, of Atkinson Street, Eastgate, Peterborough and Robert Cojocario, 47, from Pendered Road, Wellingborough /Cambridgeshire Police

Both had previously admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Cerquijcini was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, at the same court after previously admitting being possession of an axe and inflicting GBH without intent.

Detective Constable Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and violent attack which had a significant impact on the victims, short term and long term.”