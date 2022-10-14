Wellingborough rescue charity's open day to help dogs find forever homes
‘Meet the Wellidogs’ will be held at The Chester House Estate
The Chester House Estate will host an event on October 15 to help find rescue dogs a new home.
Wellingborough Dog Welfare, otherwise known as Wellidogs, is a rescue charity dedicated to the rehoming of dogs in the Wellingborough area.
It will be holding an event aptly-titled ‘Meet the Wellidogs’ which will look to give a handful of sighthounds and bull breeds a home with local residents.
The Grendon-based charity holds open days on a regular basis, often at different locations, with the building near Irchester being the location for this coming event.
This gives potential owners the opportunity to meet dogs away from a kennel and get to know them a little more, with the hope of them being rehomed with a loving family.
There will be four dogs shown this Saturday from 1pm and event organisers will be available to field any questions.