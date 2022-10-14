The Chester House Estate will host an event on October 15 to help find rescue dogs a new home.

Wellingborough Dog Welfare, otherwise known as Wellidogs, is a rescue charity dedicated to the rehoming of dogs in the Wellingborough area.

It will be holding an event aptly-titled ‘Meet the Wellidogs’ which will look to give a handful of sighthounds and bull breeds a home with local residents.

One of the Wellidogs dogs

The Grendon-based charity holds open days on a regular basis, often at different locations, with the building near Irchester being the location for this coming event.

This gives potential owners the opportunity to meet dogs away from a kennel and get to know them a little more, with the hope of them being rehomed with a loving family.

There will be four dogs shown this Saturday from 1pm and event organisers will be available to field any questions.