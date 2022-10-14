News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wellingborough rescue charity's open day to help dogs find forever homes

‘Meet the Wellidogs’ will be held at The Chester House Estate

By William Carter
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 4:14pm

The Chester House Estate will host an event on October 15 to help find rescue dogs a new home.

Wellingborough Dog Welfare, otherwise known as Wellidogs, is a rescue charity dedicated to the rehoming of dogs in the Wellingborough area.

It will be holding an event aptly-titled ‘Meet the Wellidogs’ which will look to give a handful of sighthounds and bull breeds a home with local residents.

One of the Wellidogs dogs

Most Popular

The Grendon-based charity holds open days on a regular basis, often at different locations, with the building near Irchester being the location for this coming event.

This gives potential owners the opportunity to meet dogs away from a kennel and get to know them a little more, with the hope of them being rehomed with a loving family.

There will be four dogs shown this Saturday from 1pm and event organisers will be available to field any questions.

One of the Wellidogs dogs
Wellingborough
News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us