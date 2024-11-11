Wellingborough Remembrance Sunday in pictures - Town gathers to honour the fallen at war memorial

By William Carter
Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:34 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:42 BST
Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough was attended by hundreds yesterday morning as the town honoured the lives of those who gave their lives in the Great War and all subsequent conflicts.

A parade left Wellingborough's Market Square and proceeded up the High Street yesterday morning, where people gathered at the memorial in Broad Green to pay tribute, and dozens laid wreaths at the foot of the cenotaph.

Hymns were sang, prayers spoken, and speeches made about the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for our freedoms.

Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial

1. Wellingborough Remembrance - Town gathers to honour the fallen

Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial Photo: National World/William Carter

Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial

2. Wellingborough Remembrance - Town gathers to honour the fallen

Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial Photo: National World/William Carter

Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial

3. Wellingborough Remembrance - Town gathers to honour the fallen

Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial Photo: National World/William Carter

Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial

4. Wellingborough Remembrance - Town gathers to honour the fallen

Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial Photo: National World/William Carter

