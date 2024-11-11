Wellingborough Remembrance Sunday in pictures - Town gathers to honour the fallen at war memorial

A parade left Wellingborough's Market Square and proceeded up the High Street yesterday morning, where people gathered at the memorial in Broad Green to pay tribute, and dozens laid wreaths at the foot of the cenotaph.
Hymns were sang, prayers spoken, and speeches made about the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for our freedoms.
1. Wellingborough Remembrance - Town gathers to honour the fallen
Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial Photo: National World/William Carter
Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial Photo: National World/William Carter
Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial Photo: National World/William Carter
Remembrance Sunday in Wellingborough - Hundreds pay their respects at war memorial Photo: National World/William Carter
