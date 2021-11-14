Wellingborough Remembrance Day parade returns to honour fallen

Wellingborough residents have paid tribute to the fallen service personnel of two world wars and subsequent conflicts at the town's annual Remembrance Sunday parade.

In the crowd were soldiers who served in many conflicts and helping to lead the service were members of Wellingborough African Caribbean Association.

Sylvia Erskine led prayers and Leaya Collymore read a poem honouring Walter Tull - Northampton Town footballer and First World War hero and the British Army's first ever black officer to command white troops.

Cadets representing all services marched past the war memorial, to the music played by the Salvation Army band.

Coming to the rescue of parade organisers was owner of the Oak House Hotel, Gayle O'Sullivan, who allowed the Royal British Legion (RBL) to plug in their PA system.

Chairman of the Wellingborough RBL Henry Summerfield said: "We would like to thank Gayle for the use of her electricity."

