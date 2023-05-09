Wellingborough Real Ale Pirates to set sail on Rust Bucket Rally for Breast Cancer Now charity

A group of pals from Wellingborough’s smallest pub are hoping to raise a big amount of money as a team from The Little Ale House take on The Rust Bucket Rally.

The Real Ale Pirates – landlord Alan Piggot and regulars Tony Dooley, Chris Murray and Steve Hull – will be raising money for charity Breast Cancer Now.

A field of 38 cars, all bought for under £1,000 will aim to cover the 2,600 miles to Lake Bled in Slovenia via Munich and back through Frankfurt in the space of four days.

Steve Hull, Alan Piggot, Farmer John Norton (beer festival organiser), Charis Murray and Tony Dooley

Alan said: “We’re sharing the driving in a W reg Mercedes that we bought for £400. The aim is to raise as much money for the charity as is possible.

"No costs are taken from our fundraising, all petrol, insurance, hotels and ferries are paid for by us the teams."

Apart from asking for donations The Little Ale House will be holding a mini beer festival at the High Street hostelry starting Friday, May 12 from Sunday, May 14 to coincide with the Waendel Walk weekend.

As well as a big prize raffle, on Saturday afternoon two people at a time can have a trip out in an Aston Martin DB6 – £10 per passenger – with all monies raised going to the charity efforts.

Luxury car lovers can also take part in a silent auction with the highest bidder winning a day trip in a Bentley with a top class lunch for two people on a date of their choice. It is hoped that the auction will raise at least £250 to £400.

In previous years, The Rust Bucket Rally has raised a large amount of money for charity – £22,000 for Childrens Cancer, £27,000 Ups and Downs, £27,500 for Cransley Hospice, £40,000 for SADS UK, £64,000 for Children are Butterflies and £60,000 for Prostaid and We Mind & Kelly Matters.

