Wellingborough pupils' female empowerment exhibition encourages girls to say 'we can do it'

Girls attending a secondary school in Wellingborough have had their portraits exhibited and views promoting female empowerment heard at a gala event.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy hosted their first ‘We Can Do It’ exhibition at which 12 student speakers took to the stage to talk about what being a female in modern society means to them.

Talks touched on topics such as stereotyping in sports, beauty standards and social media pressures as well as the relationship between ethnicity and womanhood.

Jahzara Joyce from Sir Christopher Hatton Academy

The thought-provoking speeches were accompanied by portraits of all the female students and staff from the academy which symbolised a united stand against discrimination and inequality.

Student Jahzara Joyce’s ‘Good Hair Day’ confronted her relationship with her afro hair and its complex societal implications.

She said: “The event hit all of my expectations and more, I genuinely think it was one of the best things I will do in my life. I loved every part of it, all ground was covered, and I think it was amazing that we had the chance to do it. It was incredible to be a part of such an inspirational group of young women.”

Poppy Wingrove

More than 280 staff, pupils and parents were entertained by the school’s jazz band as well as a musical performance from Year 13 students Lily Bea Mather-Dearden and Alannah Glover who sang ‘I don’t need your love’ from the musical Six.

Laura Stewart, diversity lead at the Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the young women involved in the event who spoke so beautifully on the complexities of womanhood in modern society. It was incredible to see their strength of character when talking about topics which meant so much to them.

"The evening was emotional and incredibly thought provoking and I think many people came away from it with something to think about. We are already looking forward to the next opportunity here at Sir Christopher Hatton, to hand the microphone to our incredible students. Great things happen when you give young people a platform to express themselves.”

Ndem Asonganyi