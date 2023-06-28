A group of Wellingborough pubs have joined a new initiative to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) as the charity celebrates 20 years of vital service.

The charity’s new initiative, Pub Club, brings together landlords, breweries and pub visitors to give them a place to fundraise through a whole host of means such as quizzes, games tournaments, family fun days and themed evenings in support of the local life-saving charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs already signed up to Pub Club in the Wellingborough area are The Crown, The Volunteer and The Priory, as well as The Stags Head in Great Doddington.

The charity has launched Pub Club

As part of the initiative, all these pubs will receive full support from a dedicated local community fundraising executive, as well as bespoke collateral to help promote their involvement and support for the charity.

Karen Hughes, community fundraising executive for Northamptonshire, said: “We are so happy that so many pubs in Wellingborough have joined our new fundraising initiative.

"This is a brand new, fun way to not only support our life-saving service but also to get the community involved to showcase how local pubs really are at the heart of a community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Karen added: “We don’t receive National Lottery or government funding, so rely entirely on voluntary donations and support from communities and businesses.

WNAA has launched Pub Club

"Support through initiatives such as this is vital to keep our life-saving service operational.”

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, providing life-saving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most.

The charity receives no government or NHS funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their life-saving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is celebrating its 20th anniversary of providing its life-saving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire in 2023 and is encouraging other pubs to join Pub Club so they can help save more lives.