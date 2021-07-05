Wellingborough pub wins bid for longer opening hours

The Volunteer pub in Wellingborough

An application which raised a concern from Wellingborough Town Council for a pub to serve until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays has been granted.

North Northamptonshire Council’s Licensing Sub Committee agreed to the application to vary the premises licence for The Volunteer in Midland Road, Wellingborough, at a hearing on June 29.

The application was to vary the hours permitted for the sale of alcohol to: Monday – Thursday 8am – midnight; Friday – Saturday 8am – 2am; Sunday 10am – midnight; New Year’s Eve until 4am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous hours were Monday – Saturday 8am – 11pm and Sunday, 10am – 10.30pm.

An application for recorded music was also granted and added to the licence with the following times: Monday – Thursday 8am – midnight; Friday – Saturday 8am – 2am; Sunday 10am – midnight and New Year's Eve until 4am.

During consultation on the application, one representation was received from Wellingborough Town Council.

It raised a concern about the extended hours in relation to the proximity of neighbours and residents and the potential for anti-social behaviour.

The town council sought clarification on the mitigations for neighbouring residents should the application be approved.

It stated that if the mitigations were addressed, it would be willing for the application to be approved.

The application was granted with the following conditions: ‘After 23:00 hours, admittance to the premises by members of the public will only be permitted by the use of a door entry system controlled by the premises licence holder/designated premises supervisor.