Wellingborough 'professional organiser' shows it's not too late for spring cleaning with quirky new business

The 20-year-old started the business from her Wellingborough home
By William Carter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

With more people than ever working from home and staying indoors, a Wellingborough woman has launched an innovative new business that helps people to lead a clutter-free life.

Tabby Cunningham founded Flaw2Flawless at just 20 years of age, a business venture that helps organise people’s homes by categorising and segmenting items, reducing the need for a ‘junk cupboard’.

She said: “I chose not to go to university because I always knew I wanted my own company, so I’ve been spending the last two-and-a-half years earning money to set it up.

Tabby Cunningham began Flaw2Flawless in 2023Tabby Cunningham began Flaw2Flawless in 2023
Tabby Cunningham began Flaw2Flawless in 2023
"I quit my job, packed it all up, and I started on social media like TikTok, got in touch with some of my old primary schools and asked them to promote me in their weekly newsletters, and within a week of doing that I got my first client.”

Tabby, who is recognised by the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO), learned to create a professional website with YouTube tutorials, and studied the intricacies of the financial side of the business to ensure that it’s a viable venture, building on top of her business A-level.

However, starting a company in the current economic climate has proved challenging, and Tabby admits that ‘it has been tough.’

She added: "I was lucky enough that when I was working I saved every single penny, I wasn’t really spending any of it whatsoever so everything I have earned from my previous job has gone into the investment of Flaw2Flawless.

"Luckily because it’s all from home I don’t have anything I really need to pay for as in office space or anything like that.”

Tabby grew up, and still resides in Wellingborough, but attended a boarding school in Oxfordshire, whereby most of its students extended their studies to higher education. However that wasn’t the path for Tabby, who took a different route to success.

She said: "I wanted to spend the last two years earning money and then finding what I’m good at and what I really wanted to do and pursue.”

More information about Flaw2Flawless can be found on the company’s website here.

