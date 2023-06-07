With more people than ever working from home and staying indoors, a Wellingborough woman has launched an innovative new business that helps people to lead a clutter-free life.

Tabby Cunningham founded Flaw2Flawless at just 20 years of age, a business venture that helps organise people’s homes by categorising and segmenting items, reducing the need for a ‘junk cupboard’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I chose not to go to university because I always knew I wanted my own company, so I’ve been spending the last two-and-a-half years earning money to set it up.

Tabby Cunningham began Flaw2Flawless in 2023

"I quit my job, packed it all up, and I started on social media like TikTok, got in touch with some of my old primary schools and asked them to promote me in their weekly newsletters, and within a week of doing that I got my first client.”

Tabby, who is recognised by the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO), learned to create a professional website with YouTube tutorials, and studied the intricacies of the financial side of the business to ensure that it’s a viable venture, building on top of her business A-level.

However, starting a company in the current economic climate has proved challenging, and Tabby admits that ‘it has been tough.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I was lucky enough that when I was working I saved every single penny, I wasn’t really spending any of it whatsoever so everything I have earned from my previous job has gone into the investment of Flaw2Flawless.

"Luckily because it’s all from home I don’t have anything I really need to pay for as in office space or anything like that.”

Tabby grew up, and still resides in Wellingborough, but attended a boarding school in Oxfordshire, whereby most of its students extended their studies to higher education. However that wasn’t the path for Tabby, who took a different route to success.

She said: "I wanted to spend the last two years earning money and then finding what I’m good at and what I really wanted to do and pursue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad