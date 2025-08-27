Wellingborough prison officer jailed for misconduct in public office after relationships with inmates

A former Wellingborough prison officer has been jailed for misconduct in public office after her relationships with inmates were discovered.

Former HMP Five Wells employee Aimee Duke had been working at the Wellingborough prison for less than four months when information on a hidden phone led authorities to investigate the now 26-year-old.

Scrutiny of CCTV discovered illicit meetings that led to messages between Duke and inmates, including a prisoner serving 20 years for firearms offences.

Duke of Stony Stratford near Milton Keynes was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, August 26) to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office in May.

The court heard that Duke had joined the prison service in April 2022 when at first she shadowed other officers. After initial training, at the start of June, she was moved to supervise prison visits.

It was when a contraband phone was discovered in the prison’s laundry room, a search discovered Aimee Duke’s name had been searched on Facebook.

Subsequently, Duke was subject to a staff search and a piece of paper was discovered in her purse on which the prison ID number for Lorenzo Brooks was written.

Prison CCTV was then reviewed to track Duke’s movements revealing ‘inappropriate’ conduct by the prison officer who was seen carrying a bag onto a wing – in contravention of guidelines.

Prosecuting counsel Miss Pree Brada told the court the offences took place between August 1, 2022 and September 23, 2022.

On one day, Duke was seen at 8.30am going on to the wing when she ‘had no reason to do so’ carrying a pink bag while not on duty.

CCTV showed Duke going into a one-person cell, later emerging with two inmates.

Wiping away tears and sobbing, Duke heard the evidence against her, turning to supporters sat in court.

Analysis of phones revealed 248 contacts with one prisoner over a two-month period. He asked Duke ‘to send pictures’ and she had responded by sending a photograph of ‘her tan’. Even when Brooks was moved to another prison, the pair continued to message calling each other 'babe’.

Records revealed another 254 contacts – phone calls and messages – between Duke and the second prisoner.

Miss Brada said Duke knew the calls were ‘inappropriate’ and a ‘deliberate act’.

Mitigating defence counsel Mr Liam Muir said that Duke was of previous ‘good character’ and had pleaded guilty and accepted ‘an offence’, adding they weren’t sexual in nature.

Sentencing, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: “What you did was engage in inappropriate relationships with two prisoners.

"You would have been made well aware what was appropriate and what was inappropriate.

"CCTV revealed that you had been interacting inappropriately with prisoners. You disregarding the training given to you.

"These relationships were inappropriate."

Duke, who had been allowed to sit for sentencing, was told why she would receive a custodial sentence despite pleading silently to the judge mouthing ‘please’ when a suspended sentence was mentioned.

Judge Lucking added it was regretful that there was no other alternative than a Duke being sent to prison

She said: “You were a prison officer and undermined prison discipline.

"Your remorse is genuine. I’m afraid there is no other alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Duke waved to her family as she was led away carrying her bag to start her sentence.