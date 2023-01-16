Wellingborough prison arrests after bottles of alcohol thrown over HMP Five Wells fences

Two men have been arrested outside Wellingborough's new £253m 'super prison' HMP Five Wells after reports of items being thrown into the jail’s grounds.

Recovered from the area were miniatures of alcohol as well as other ‘contraband articles’ after two men were seen throwing things over a security fence.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened on Friday, January 13, at about 4pm when two men were seen to be throwing items over the fence.

Wellingborough, HMP Five Wells

"The items were suspected to include mini bottles of alcohol.”

Two men aged 22 and 25 were arrested and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers from the Operation Revive team said that they had responded to calls from prison staff and taken ‘swift action’.